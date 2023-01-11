AUBURN — An Auburn man who is accused of the attempted murder of two police officers is facing additional charges after allegedly resisting and placing another officer in a headlock while being booked into the DeKalb County Jail.
Cory D. Carico, 34, of the 1400 block of Hideaway Drive, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, each a Level 1 felony; and resisting law enforcement and habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies, after an alleged incident that occurred late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
He allegedly fired several shots from a gun at police officers after fleeing from police in his vehicle.
Now, Carico faces additional charges of battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies, after an alleged incident at the DeKalb County Jail Friday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I, 1st Sgt. Jared L. Ulrick said he was stationed in the booking area of the jail when a dispatch came over the radio that Auburn Police were en route to the jail.
Ulrick said he knew the subject — Carico — was the person being arrested for multiple felonies that allegedly had occurred earlier in the night.
In the affidavit, Ulrick said he assisted Carico out of the police vehicle. He said Carico appeared slow and did not respond well to Ulrick’s directions. Ulrick said he began to guide Carico. Then Carico turned toward Ulrick and told him “not to jerk him like that,” according to the affidavit.
Officer Tom Weicht told Carico that Ulrick was not jerking him and was just assisting him to the counter, according to the affidavit.
Medical clearance paperwork completed at Parkview DeKalb Hospital stated that Carico needed to be put on suicide watch until he had withdrawn from alcohol, the affidavit said.
During the intake procedure, Carico was escorted to a strip-search area, where suicide clothing had been placed on a bench.
When Carico saw the suicide clothing, he said he was not going on suicide watch, Ulrick said in the affidavit.
“I told Cory that the hospital stated he need to be on suicide watch. Cory then stated ‘OK’ and began to remove his shirt,” Ulrick said in the affidavit.
Ulrick said Carico began to stare at him and Ulrick asked Carico if he was going to remove his pants, the affidavit said. Ulrick said Carico stated “No” and continued to stare at him.
Ulrick said he walked toward Carico and placed his hand on Carico’s left wrist to control him. Another officer grabbed Carico’s right arm in an attempt to control it, according to the affidavit.
Ulrick said Carico tensed his body and began to pull away with force. He continued to resist and had his left arm around Ulrick’s neck in a headlock and was pulling up, applying pressure to Ulrick’s neck and throat, making it difficult for Ulrick to breathe, the affidavit said.
Ulrick and two other officers were able to get Carico to the ground, but were restricted from placing Carico’s hands behind his back because Carico tightly squeezed both his arms against the side of his body, according to the affidavit.
Ulrick said Carico was given multiple commands to relax, give officers his hands and put his hands behind his back.
Ulrick said Carico stated, “I will give you both my arms. Will you not abuse me?”
Ulrick said he was able to get Carico’s left hand behind his back. Officers began to talk about using a Taser on Carico. At that point, Carico gave his right hand and officers began to place handcuffs on him, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.