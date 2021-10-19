WATERLOO — The community is invited to give blood in honor of Brady Prosser at the 6th annual American Red Cross blood drive being held on Thursday from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Six years ago, Brady was in the seventh grade at DeKalb Middle School when he was severely burned while burning leaves in October. He was accidentally burned on more than 65% of his body and needed several surgeries. He received many blood and plasma transfusions during his several months of treatments.
“Brady survived his tragic accident with the help of selfless blood donors,” said Emily Prosser, Brady’s mother. “We encourage every eligible person in the community to donate blood.”
“The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage right now,” said Stephanie Burris, account manager for the American Red Cross of Indiana. “We need the community to come out and give blood to ensure patients like Brady can receive lifesaving blood transfusions they rely on.”
Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect approximately 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
