FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College has released the names of students on its fall 2020 dean’s list for the Fort Wayne Campus and Warsaw Site.
The dean’s list gives recognition to students who:
• are degree-seeking;
• achieve a minimum 3.50 grade-point average in non-academic skills advancement courses with no D’s or F’s;
• earn six or more Ivy Tech credits during the semester; and
• have earned at least 12 non-academic skills advancement credits during their course of study.
The dean’s list students, listed by hometown:
Ashley — Zachary Banks, Cassie Hamilton, Laura Parker, Jeffrey Wilson.
Auburn — Elizabeth Abel, Adolph Anguiano, Cassidy Bigelow, Jeffrey Buschman, Zachary Chrisman, Jackie Clair, Lauren Damerell, Vanessa Deck, Lucas Deuitch, Heidi Ely, Ryan Fordeck, Claire George, Joshua Hall, Cory Harmon, Ashley Herrick, Keanu Hicks, Dillon Hunt, Dustin Johnson, Rachelle Klotz, Marcus Mann, Michelle McBride, Meghann Miller, Maxine Mills, Samson Nofzinger, Reece Prosser, Brianna Puzynski, Eric Schwab, Makayla Whitaker, Stephanie Winters, Tiara Wood.
Butler — Lindsay Ackerman, Bradley Johnson, Kristie Lenz, Andrew Moore, Jacqueline Shuman.
Corunna — Andrew Orwig.
Garrett — Kasidy Arnold, Jamie Back, John Bradin, Selina Brewer, Austin Carroll, Anita Garrison, Natalee Garrison, David Gordon, Gabrielle Grossman, Natasha Hunt, Cammi Johnson, Ousmar Leon-Hernandez, Brenda Liechty, Kathleen Nelson, Zachery Nevil, Bailey Ray, Karter Reinoehl, Madison Shoudel, Joanna Smith, Thomas Stezowski.
Hamilton — Sherry Dutkiewicz, Anthony Gerbers, Samantha Harig, Michael Hurraw.
Hudson — Kenneth Andrus, Lindsay Hill, Rachel Quick, Markus Riivald, Luke Wagler.
LaOtto — Evan Thomas.
St. Joe — Katelyn Rondeau.
Spencerville — Alyssa Gingerich, Faith Hodges, Hannah Hyde, Amber Shannon.
Waterloo — Christopher Behnke, Brittany Herring, Kevin Kell, Amanda Landers, Michael Rathburn, Kristina Ray, Brenna Rogers, Daisy Ruiz, Timothy Schiek, Deane Witham.
