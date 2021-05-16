AUBURN — A Leo man suffered multiple injuries after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle on S.R. 8 in Auburn just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Police said Matthew A. Wirtz, 45, suffered a fractured back and ribs, a brain contusion and multiple bruises, contusions and abrasions.
Wirtz was riding his bicycle eastbound on the south edge of S.R. 8 when it was struck from behind by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Mark A. Likens, 65, of New Bremen.
Likens told police he did not see the bicycle and struck it with the front right corner of his vehicle.
Police said Wirtz was ejected into the air, coming to rest face-down off the south side of the roadway. The bicycle broke into two separate pieces from the impact and came to rest off the south side of the roadway.
Likens' vehicle stopped along the south edge of the roadway, east of the point of impact.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
