AUBURN — With the flip of a switch at a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Kruse Plaza south of Auburn became a solar-powered campus.
An array of 847 solar panels on the building’s roof will produce up to 320 kilowatts in full sunlight, said Eric Hesher, president of Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla, which installed the solar-energy system.
Kruse Plaza serves as headquarters for Worldwide Auctioneers, the new J. Kruse Educational Center and a wedding venue.
“This is just the beginning,” building co-owner John Kruse said about solar power at the site. The system is designed to be expanded easily. The building’s roof has room to install three more solar-panel banks of equal size on its most efficient, southeast-facing side.
“Part of our goal is to not just be energy-efficient ourselves, not just to be responsible citizens in our community, but also to be able to allow our part of the country, right here in northeast Indiana, to be a leader in green energy usage — and, as we are located right here on interstate 69, to be a visible part of that,” Kruse said.
Kruse Plaza plans to educate its visitors on how solar energy could work for them, he added.
Brent Bedford, president and CEO of Perpetual Industries, also housed in Kruse Plaza, called the solar installation seamless, smooth and professional. Perpetual earlier this became the owner of Worldwide Auctioneers. Perpetual is preparing to expand by moving into a vacant building just to the northeast of Kruse Plaza.
The solar panels will allow Perpetual to begin “green-energy cryptomining,” Bedford said. “We’re going to show the world how to mine environmentally responsibly,” he added.
Kruse said that after an extensive search, he was “very excited to find someone who is local” to install the solar panels. Hesher added that the panels were made in the United States.
Renewable Energy Systems previously has installed solar panels for Squier Pallets in DeKalb County, for Reliable Tool and the Community Learning Center in Kendallville and Wible Lumber in LaGrange County, Hesher said. The company will begin work in July on a solar installation in Kendallville at the former McCray Refrigerator factory site, now owned by the city.
