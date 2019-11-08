AUBURN — Veterans representing Parkview DeKalb Hospital delivered food and sundry items to Eckhart Pubic Library, helping to fill a van for the library’s Veterans Food Drive benefiting the food pantry at the VA of Northern Indiana.
Donated items were collected from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4 at four drop-off locations including Parkview DeKalb Hospital, the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, Auburn Brewing Company and the library.
Approximately 75 veterans per day use the food pantry at the VA. The essential service opened nearly three years ago to aid veterans and their families in need. More information is online at northernindiana.va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.