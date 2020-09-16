AUBURN — NeighborLink DeKalb County provides people who want to help with a “ready-made pool of projects,” founder Jean Ferrell said Tuesday.
Ferrell spoke to the Auburn Common Council in Mayor Mike Ley’s monthly spotlight on nonprofit service organizations.
Ferrell said NeighborLink helps people who are disabled, elderly and living in poverty “through practical, neighbor-to-neighbor expressions of God’s love.”
She added, “We just need to be there and make a bad situation better for our neighbors.”
Among its projects, “We build a lot of ramps” and help with transportation and painting, Ferrell said.
“I don’t think I’ve had a ramp completion yet where I haven’t had a tear in my eye,” Ferrell said.
In a notable recent example, she said, NeighborLink built a ramp for a woman with limited mobility.
“This was the first time the woman was able to get out of any home for nine years,” Ferrell said. “It was just unbelievable to see her with that much glee.”
NeighborLink works closely with the United Way, especially with its Day of Caring project, she said.
“The biggest thing that we have is a need for volunteers,” Ferrell said. More than 100 people are signed up, but it is hard to get more than 5-8 to help with individual projects, she said.
People can register to volunteer and see a list of projects at neighborlinkedekalbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.