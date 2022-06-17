Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, central administration office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. A closed executive session to discuss personnel will take place immediately following the meeting.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St. Enter at Door 2. Meeting is in room 120. A closed executive session to discuss job performance evaluations of individual employees will take place immediately after the public meeting.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Vision meeting, Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, Spencerville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.