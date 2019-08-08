DeKalb Central students will see new faces and brighter lights when they return to classes today to start a new school year.
Six new administrators will greet the students, along with new LED lighting inside and outside all schools except one.
It’s likely the students will have more schoolmates than a year ago, as well.
Three of the district’s schools are being led by new principals — Amanda Rice at Waterloo Elementary, Alisa Smith at McKenney-Harrison Elementary and Marcus Wagner at DeKalb High School. Wagner previously served as principal at McKenney-Harrison.
New associate principals are Justin Hoard at DeKalb Middle School and Austin Harrison at DeKalb High School. Raihanne Garrett becomes director of student services at DeKalb Middle School.
“We always garner a very good pool of candidates when we have openings,” said Superintendent Steve Teders. “We’re very competitive in what we’re able to offer for salary, especially with neighboring districts surrounding us, from teacher to administrator down to all of our classified positions.”
He added, “We have a good supply of bus drivers. A lot of districts are looking for creative ways to try to find bus drivers. We feel very fortunate to have a full complement of bus drivers.”
Many students will ride to school on the district’s 22 propane-powered buses, now making up one-third of the fleet. DeKalb Central rotates in five new buses per year, all of them using propane.
The new buses come with seat belts, and older buses are having them installed. “We are retrofitting as many of our older buses as we can feasibly do that with,” Teders said.
Nearly all buses now have stop-arm cameras, and the district is “retrofitting every one that we can,” Teders said. The cameras aim to catch drivers who illegally pass buses that are stopped to load or unload students.
“We’ve increased and expanded our internal cameras, as well, in all of our buses,” Teders said. That allows the district to review student behavior incidents that may occur while the driver is watching the road.
“We made a concerted effort a year ago to keep our elementary and our secondary routes separate, where we don’t have elementary students on with secondary students, so that continues,” Teders said.
“We provide transportation to our 4-year-old preschool classes. That’s something that’s very unique and, as far as I’m aware, only happening at DeKalb Central,” he added.
Enrollment of 4-year-old preschoolers has grown by 12 to a new high of 136, with six classrooms — up from five.
Preschool is offered a all four elementary schools, with a ratio of 12 students per teacher.
“Some of their parents pay, but we have support through private funding that we are able to offer half scholarships or full scholarships, based on parents’ ability to pay,” Teders said about preschool. A few students attend using Indiana’s My Way Pre-K funding.
Since last spring, LED lighting has been installed at all school buildings, inside and out, except at recently constructed McKenney-Harrison.
“It’s much brighter, and in many of our classes are dimmer switches, or the ability to control certain banks of lights,” Teders said. The conversion is expected to save more than $40,000 per year on electricity.
For additional energy savings, a new solar-power field installed last spring is operating at Waterloo Elementary.
School districts have seen safety upgrades that cannot be disclosed, Teders said.
“We continue to look for ways to provide a more safe environment for our students and staff,” he said.
In a new service, students in kindergarten through grade 2 are being screened for dyslexia under a state requirement. Teders said DeKalb Central is looking at how provide to resources for students who have dyslexia.
The district has added two special-education teachers to meet increasing needs. Flag football is being added to the Unified Sports program in which special education and general education students compete together.
New courses in computer science have been added at the high school and middle school, and DeKalb Central is looking for ways to include it for elementary grades.
The high school also has added more theater courses and a welding class — all taught by versatile instructor Jed Freels.
Last school year’s enrollment was 3,676 students, an increase of 72 over the previous year. That marked only the third increase in enrollment — and the largest — since 2005-2006.
“We’re fairly certain we’re going to see two years in a row,” with an increase, Teders said. The official count will come in mid-September.
