AUBURN — Co-workers at Parkview DeKalb Hospital helped to make the holidays brighter by collecting items for the DeKalb Humane Society and SONshine Ministry.
The DeKalb Humane Society is a no-kill shelter serving the DeKalb County area by promoting animal adoption, education on responsible animal ownership and welfare, and raising awareness of animal neglect and abuse. The shelter recently broke ground for a 6,000-square-foot facility south of Auburn to be completed in 2020.
The SONShine Ministry is a nonprofit organization that helps DeKalb County residents with financial assistance, a food pantry, Christmas assistance, Wheels-4-Work Bicycle Ministry and a thrift shop.
Items were delivered last week by Shannon Dircksen, human resources assistant for Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
