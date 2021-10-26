FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites area high school students to Go Ivy Day on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Dr.
At Go Ivy Day, students can learn about attending college at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. Activities include a free lunch and allow participants to: explore degree and certificate programs; meet with faculty; tour campus; meet current and other prospective Ivy Tech Fort Wayne students; learn about scholarships and financial aid; and more.
Learn more at IvyTech.edu/goivyday. Masks are currently required on all Ivy Tech campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.