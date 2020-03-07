AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Thursday and Friday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Samantha Buckhardt of the 600 block of East Market Street, Huntington, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. She received one year of probation, was fined $100, and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Alex Voirol of the 1800 block of Jessie Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation, was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Tiffanie Wine of the 600 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation through March 5, 2021, and was fined $100. Her driving license was restricted for 90 days.
Zachary Lokey of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, Angola, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $50 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gary McQueen of the 8300 block of East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $75 for making a false identity statement with intent to mislead a public servant, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.