AUBURN — Work on the new DeKalb County Highway department, located on Waterloo’s east edge off of U.S. 6, will begin in the near future.
After taking two proposals under advisement last week for companies willing to build the new facility utilizing the build, operate, transfer (BOT) delivery system — which will allow the county to lease the property until the project is paid for — each DeKalb County Commissioner weighed in on the issue during Monday morning’s meeting.
Representatives from FCI Construction and ENVOY Inc. were on hand as each commissioner gave their thoughts on which firm they preferred.
“I think we had two wonderful proposals,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said, opening the comments. “I don’t think we can go wrong with either.”
Sanderson said he was leaning toward FCI Construction, with an office in Auburn, because of its experience completing BOT projects across the state.
Sanderson said he was pleased with the company’s presentation on Sept. 12 and was intrigued when he learned the company would return 100% of any contingency money collected for overruns.
Greg Martz, president of Martz Development, who spoke during FCI’s presentation on Sept. 12, said there would be no attorneys’ fees built into the project’s cost because of the working relationship they have had with Peters Municipal Consultants — the county’s municipal consultant and CPA — over the years.
Commissioner Mike Watson said his choice would be to go with Envoy Inc., who had partnered with MKS (Michael Kinder & Sons) Construction and Sweitzer Family Development on the project.
“They have been involved in a lot of local projects,” Watson said. “I talked with Chris Straw and the Heftys. They have been extremely happy with their work.”
MKS recently completed new construction for both business owners in downtown Auburn.
Before calling for a motion and a vote, Commissioners President William Hartman said his mind was already made up.
“I have no additional comments,” he said.
With Sanderson’s motion to proceed forward with FCI Construction’s proposal and Hartman’s second, the contract was awarded unanimously.
“I am going to vote in favor because I think we can’t go wrong with either one of them,” Watson said.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said he was impressed with both firm’s presentations.
“I have never really worked with either, but I have seen what they can do,” he said. “At the end of the day, I could work with either one of them.”
With the contract approved, Tim Ehlerding, vice president of customer solutions for FCI Construction, said he would be in touch with representatives from Elevatus Architecture to get things rolling.
“I will be making a call within the next 15 minutes,” he said.
Construction on the property is set to begin this year or after the first of the year as Henderson Construction still occupies the current location. Henderson Construction will be relocating its business within the county. The city of Auburn has purchased the current DeKalb County Highway Department on Ensley Avenue to enlarge Eckhart Park.
The highway department has a price tag of around $8 million. It will include the renovation of the current buildings on the site along with the construction of a new maintenance building, heated inside truck storage facility, non-heated storage building, fuel island, salt storage structure, a new communication tower and site development work on the property.
The county hopes to be moved by the end of 2023.
