Monday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, City Hall Council Chambers, special session to conduct a public hearing to consider an Ordinance for the annexation of the Morningstar Road/Bridgewater North property.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The agenda includes consideration of: teacher collective bargaining agreement; administrative compensation; school calendars; and J.R. Watson design services. A closed executive session regarding personnel will take place immediately following the meeting.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, DeKalb County Clerk’s Office, second floor, courthouse.
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
