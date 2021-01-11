INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Monday issued an explanation of the new Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020
Signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, the new legislation is designed to continue unemployment insurance benefits for those who were receiving relief from CARES Act programs that expired on Dec. 26, 2020.
While the new Act continues many of the same or similar programs, it also includes some changes, as well as an entirely new program.
While some of the details have been defined, Indiana DWD is awaiting additional information from the U.S. Department of Labor to implement the changes. DWD did begin paying the additional $300 available through CAUWA on regular unemployment insurance claims on Jan. 8, 2021. Those payments were retroactive to Dec. 27, 2020, for eligible claimants.
Regular Unemployment Insurance
• Regular UI is limited to 26 weeks of payment in a benefit year and is for individuals who are unemployed through no fault of their own.
• Once an eligible claimant uses his or her 26 weeks, typically no more payments are permitted. But in 2020 there were two additional programs that could extend UI benefits:
— Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provided for an additional 13 weeks beyond the 26 weeks, ended on Dec. 26, 2020. The amendments to the CARES Act have extended this program an additional 11 weeks.
— Extended Benefits is part of permanent federal UI law and triggers on when there are periods of high unemployment. Indiana triggered on in the summer and triggered off in October.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation
• FPUC added $600 starting in March and ending in July.
• The amendments to the CARES Act have restarted the program at $300 effective the week ending Jan. 2, 2021.
• DWD started making the $300 payments to those currently eligible for regular UI starting on Jan. 8. They will be paid retroactively to the week ending Jan. 2.
• FPUC will be paid to eligible PUA and PEUC individuals once those programs are restarted retroactive to week ending Jan. 2.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
• For an individual who is self-employed, seeking part-time employment, or does not have sufficient work history to establish a UI claim, and become unemployed due to a COVID-19 reason.
• For weeks of unemployment beginning on or after Dec. 27, 2020, an individual may receive an additional 11 weeks of PUA for an overall total of 50 weeks. PUA expires on March 14, 2021, with a phase-out period until April 10, 2021.
• An individual will be required to provide proof of employment prior to being impacted by COVID.
• DWD is awaiting federal guidance for the PUA program and will make the changes as quickly as possible.
Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)
• The MEUC program is for individuals collecting regular UI (excluding PUA) who have also earned more than $5,000 in self-employed wages for the previous tax year.
• Eligible individuals receive an additional $100 weekly benefit in addition to their regular UI payment.
• MEUC is payable beginning with weeks of unemployment no earlier than the week ending Jan. 2, 2021 through the week of unemployment ending on or before March 14, 2021.
• Indiana is administering the MEUC program, which is optional.
As more information is made available and continued guidance provided, DWD will continue to post regular updates on its website and Uplink, the claimant portal for unemployment insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.