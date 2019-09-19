WATERLOO — A plan for proposed building improvements at J.R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn moved forward Tuesday night with the DeKalb Central school board’s approval of preliminary resolutions.
The proposed project includes a new, larger cafeteria and kitchen and renovations of an enclosed courtyard into educational space.
Based on spring 2020 bidding, the estimated cost of the cafeteria work will be $3.46 million, courtyard renovations will be an estimated $575,000 and soft costs will be $787,875. With the costs of issuing a bond at $122,125, the total project cost will be $4.95 million, the board heard. It will be financed by a general obligation bond.
The district’s Chief Financial Officer, Steve Snider, said maximum amounts have been set for construction and financing costs, and the district always can spend less.
“We want to make sure we take into account as much of the unpredictability and have funding for the worst-case scenario,” Snider said in a presentation.
Stifel Public Finance has proposed two bond-repayment options. A five-year payoff, with payments beginning in 2020, would see a total repayment of $5.39 million. A six-year pay-off, also beginning in 2020, would result in a total repayment of $5.62 million. Neither option would result in an increase to the 2019 debt service tax rate, with new debt added as existing debt is paid off.
The project had been part of a larger, proposed $37.6 million school facilities upgrade that voters in the school district rejected in May. That proposal had included improvements to three school buildings, upgrades to outdoor athletic fields and a new fieldhouse for activities.
After the referendum defeat and a summer “listening tour” seeking input from the public, the board identified the improvements at J.R. Watson as an immediate need.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Teders reviewed Watson’s history, noting 19 classrooms have been added since the school was built in 1962, with no change to the cafeteria space.
Current meal times stretch from 10:45 a.m. to 1:25 p.m. and students rush to finish lunch in order to get to recess, the board heard. There are two serving lines, with little to no separation from food preparation areas, Teders said.
Once repurposed, the current cafeteria and kitchen could be used for meetings and activities, presentations, indoor recess and after-school activities, the board heard.
Turning to the 8,070-square-foot courtyard, Teders said the educational space was created during the 1988-89 construction project. Currently it is in unusable condition. The renovation would recapture the learning space to be used as an “inquiry lab” in a safe and secure environment, the board heard.
Teders’ presentation included a list of potential uses for the courtyard, with examples including outdoor presentations, performances, gardening, hands-on activities, small-group activities, discovery centers, weather experiments, hands-on science and science fair projects. Teders said there will be collaboration between students, staff and the community during the design phase.
“The sky’s the limit,” he added.
During a public hearing portion of the meeting, the board heard from several parents and teachers who favor the project.
One parent said her son ate school lunch at Watson only once and spent so long in the lunch line that he has packed his lunch ever since. She also supported the option of having an outdoor learning area.
Parent and teacher Julie Seigel said Watson teachers have talked about many things they could do in an outdoor learning area.
“We really are inquiry-based,” teacher Kelly Delucenay said. “That space would help us do that.”
“This is money very well spent,” another parent said of the project.
The board also received comments from two audience members who questioned the $575,000 estimated price of the courtyard renovation.
“It’s a lot of money to be spent,” said Reggie Stafford. “I don’t think we’re going to get the utilization out of it.”
Board member Greg Lantz said there is no question that a new cafeteria is needed and that something needs to be done with the courtyard space.
However, Lantz added, there have been no cost comparisons, and the district has no forward-looking view or long-term plan.
Teders said a comprehensive needs assessment will provide the district with information to develop other priorities, and that Watson has been determined to be an immediate need.
Lantz did not vote either way for the Watson project.
In a follow-up email after the meeting Lantz said, “First, let me state that I agree 100% that the current cafeteria is not sufficient to support the number of students that are served warm meals each day. I also believe there is value in upgrading the courtyard space. However, I do not feel the administration provided a strong enough business case to warrant a yes vote, but I also do not want the staff at JRW to feel as though I do not support them by voting no.”
Lantz said the cost of the cafeteria alone came in at $410 per square foot.
“Research suggests (Marshall-Swift) that an adequate building, in the private sector, should cost approximately $200-$250 (per square foot),” Lantz wrote.
Board President Heather Krebs addressed the cost-comparison issue during the board meeting. Krebs said she works as a facilities engineer for another school district and has experience with construction and design costs.
She said she obtained figures from other school kitchen renovation projects in the greater Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana area that show the square-foot price to be $472 in one case and $406 in another. The square-foot price of another addition and renovation project was $353, Krebs added.
“I have local figures from local contractors that justify figures given by design professionals,” Krebs said.
According to a tentative timeline, an additional appropriation hearing and final bond resolution will take place at the Oct. 22 board meeting. A bond sale will take place at the end of October. Bids will be accepted and awarded in spring of 2020, with groundbreaking tentatively scheduled for June 2020, the courtyard completed in August 2020 and the kitchen and cafeteria completed in the winter of 2020-21.
In other business Tuesday night:
• The board voted to accept a $1,900 grant from the Home Depot Foundation to fund a new storage shed for the boys soccer program.
• The board deemed an old semi-trailer used by the marching band to be of no value and voted to post it on the district’s online auction site. The band has received a new semi-trailer, which was donated, and it is expected to be ready to travel to its first competition Saturday.
• The board received the 2018-19 financial report for the Food Service Department that shows a beginning balance of $136,243, income of $2.07 million, expenses of $1.96 million and an ending balance of $248,928.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: bus driver Rachel Martin; high school food service employee Nicole Wineland; district nurse Destiney Douglas; and high school tennis coach Wes Hawkins.
• The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo Elementary high-ability liaison Jamie Grandstaff; bus garage transportation routing specialist Danielle Mazur; high school third assistant boys basketball coach Damian Disque; high school paraprofessional J. Kurtz; and bus drivers Heather Irish and Tiffany Battrick.
