AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County and the Heimach Center will be partnering to offer a host of activities.
A luncheon will take place at the Heimach Center on April 12. At the luncheon, there will be a pop-up Silver Sneaker class. Silver Sneakers is a class offered at the YMCA that focuses on stretching, flexibility and strength.
Free Silver Sneaker classes will be held free at the Heimach Center on April 19 and 26 at 9 a.m. and on April 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m. During the free classes a YMCA representative will be present to verify eligibility for a possible free membership.
The YMCA will be conduct a Trail Buddies kick-off at the Heimach Center on May 6 at 9:30 a.m. Trail Buddies is a new YMCA program that invites people who have a physical disability or are unable to pedal a bike to go for a ride in the fresh air. This free, inclusive program allows adults and children to be pedaled by caring, trained volunteers with a specialized bike.
The partnership also will focus on “senior swim” starting in June and take place every other month following. Heimach seniors wil be able to use the YMCA pool every Wednesday in June from noon to 1 p.m. Water aerobics, free swimming, snacks and drinks will be offered. Information about membership will be offered during senior swim.
The YMCA and Heimach center also will partner to offer intergenerational programming. The program will partner the seniors in the community with early learning and school-aged child care groups to participate in various activities and bring generations together.
