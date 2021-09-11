FORT WAYNE — September is childhood cancer awareness month and a local family is helping the community come together to help spread awareness and raise funds for this important cause.
On Friday, Sept., 17, the Jovevski family with the help of Eel River Elementary, will be hosting the first annual Emmy’s Evening of Hope at Huntertown Park from 5-8 p.m.
The creation of this event was inspired by Emily Jovevski who was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma at age 14 and bravely fought cancer for five years.
“Emily dreamed of becoming a pediatric oncology nurse to help kids with cancer and that is why we continue to raise awareness and funds for more research in honor of her dream,” said Jodi Jovevski, Emily’s mother.
“With childhood cancer research being consistently underfunded, it was important for us to do this in hopes we can help fund research that will lead to better outcomes and treatments for children everywhere.”
Emmy’s Evening of Hope is a free community event that is open to anyone in the community who is passionate about fighting childhood cancer. The event will feature live music by the Way Back Boys and there will be children’s games and activities.
Food trucks from Chick-fil-A, Rusty’s Ice Cream, and a’Roma Pizza will be available between 5-8 p.m. A large silent auction also will take place.
All funds raised through the event will benefit Gold Together, the American Cancer Society’s childhood cancer initiative. In the past four years, the Jovevski family has raised more than $40,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Gold Together movement through the Relay For Life of Northwest Allen County Schools.
“We are looking forward to having a great event and hope the community comes out to support and be a voice for these courageous kids everywhere,” said Jovevski. “We are looking forward to honoring Emily and all of the families in our community who have had to face this terrible disease.”
According to the American Cancer Society more than 15,500 children and adolescents in the U.S. will be diagnosed this year with cancer, which is the leading disease-related cause of death for children and adolescents aged 1-19 in the United States. The American Cancer Society currently invests more than $34 million in research specific to childhood cancer and supports families of children fighting cancer every step of the way by providing information, support services, and advocacy.
For more information about Emmy’s Evening of Hope, please email djjeo69@hotmail.com.
For more information about childhood cancer or Gold Together, call the American Cancer Society at (800) 227-2345.
