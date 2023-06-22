Joey O band performs Friday

AUBURN — The Friday Night Performance Series at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater continues Friday with the Joey O Band.
Auburn native Joey Ortega is calling Friday night’s concert “The Concert for the Colonel,” in honor of his late brother, David Ortega. Joey O has been lighting up stages for decades and, just like fine wine, continues to get better with age.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the theater are gladly accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, visit the Joey O Band on Facebook or their website, JoeyOBand.com.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St., adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org. Follow the Facebook page to have all of the latest up to date information.
