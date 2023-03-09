AUBURN — The driver involved in a crash that claimed the life of an Indiana State Police officer on Interstate 69 near Auburn Friday has been charged with murder.
The crash claimed the life of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn.
Formal charges against the suspect driver, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of the 1100 block of West National Avenue, Marion, were filed Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
In addition to the murder charge, Sands also is charged with resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer, a Level 2 felony; operating a vehicle with a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe is seeking the penalty of life imprisonment without parole.
Police said videos and witnesses show and describe Sands as driving into the median on I-69 and striking Trooper Bailey.
In an affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, Indiana State Police First Sgt. Brooks Johnson said Fort Wayne Police officer Mathew McGill was traveling northbound on I-69 on Friday in a fully-marked police car. McGill was off duty at the time and saw a 2003 silver Jeep traveling northbound. The Jeep was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, the affidavit said.
McGill used the public address system on his police car in an attempt to get the attention of the driver to advise him to stop his behavior, the affidavit said.
McGill observed the driver of the vehicle moving around aggressively in the vehicle and he observed the driver yelling.
McGill observed the driver continue his reckless behavior and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, and he observed the vehicle fishtail in the roadway at the start of the pursuit, according to the affidavit.
A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police indicates Trooper Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with a traffic backup as a result of weather-related vehicle crashes.
McGill observed Trooper Bailey attempting to deploy stop sticks, the affidavit said.
“Officer McGill told me that the subject drove directly towards Master Trooper Bailey and the vehicle struck Trooper Bailey,” Johnson said in the affidavit.
McGill got out of his vehicle and went to give aid to Trooper Bailey, the affidavit said. Civilian bystanders stopped and begtan giving aid to Trooper Bailey and McGill then turned his attention to the driver of the Jeep, who was later identified as Sands.
McGill gave Sands verbal commands to get on the ground. Sands refused listen to verbal commands and force had to be used to take Sands into custody, the affidavit said.
Trooper Bailey was transported from the scene and taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Sands was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, where he was checked for injuries. He was offered a certified chemical test for intoxication and refused the test, the affidavit said. A search warrant was obtained and a blood draw was completed
Detective Clint Hetrick was advised by hospital staff that Sands’ blood tested positive for the presence of marijuana, the affidavit said. A blood sample also was taken and has been sent to the Indiana Department of Toxicology for analysis, according to the affidavit.
After the blood draw, Sands was transported to the Auburn Police Department. Sands was read his Miranda rights and was interviewed by Indiana State Police detectives Hetrick and Jake Quick.
Sands advised that he had “smoke dope” one hour before Trooper Bailey was struck when he was near Roanoke, the affidavit said.
Sands said that when he got pulled over, the officer did not get our for a minute, so he thought it was a sign to go. Sands advised that he was “going around the Pit Maneuver” and asked why they were doing this to him, the affidavit said.
“Sands claimed that he intended to hit Master Trooper Bailey’s car so that he would be the one dying instead of Master Trooper Bailey. Sands also claimed that he swerved to miss the trooper but that the trooper jumped in front of him,” the affidavit said.
“It should be noted that from review of all collected video footage and preliminary crash reconstruction, that there is no indication that Sands made any attempts to change his path after he began steering his car at Master Trooper Bailey, and that Master Trooper Bailey did not make any movements that put himself into the path of Sands’ Jeep.”
After being interviewed, Sands was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing the death of a law enforcement officer.
An autopsy was conducted on Trooper Bailey on March 5. Dr. Scott Wagner preliminary determined that Trooper Bailey died of multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle/pedestrian collision. Wagner also advised that Trooper Bailey died on impact, the affidavit said.
Indiana State Police Bremen Post detectives have reviewed multiple camera videos of the pursuit and the end of the pursuit where Sands strikes and kills Trooper Bailey, the affidavit said.
“The video from McGill’s commission shows Sands pulling over alongside I-69 after being stopped by McGill. Shortly thereafter, Sands drives away in an erratic manner and at a high rate of speed as he continues northbound in the passing lane of I-69 in DeKalb County," according to the affidavit.
Eventually, the video shows Sands approaching an area of I-69 north of exit 326 in DeKalb County. The video shows Trooper Bailey’s car parked on the inner berm of I-69.
“Crash reconstruction measurements show that Master Trooper Bailey’s State Police commission is parked with approximately six inches of his commission being over the fog line into the left lane of I-69. As I continued to watch the video, I observed Master Trooper Bailey attempt to deploy stop sticks, however the stop sticks never go into the travel lanes of I-69 and actually fall to the ground near the driver’s side rear of his commission,” Johnson said in the affidavit.
“It should be noted that at this point, the passing lane of I-69 is clear and Sands could have continued northbound in the passing lane of I-69. Sands then drives his Jeep off of I-69, into the median, and approaches Master Trooper Bailey. As Master Trooper Bailey is standing near the driver’s side of his commission, he is struck and killed by Sands. Sands’ Jeep then continues northbound in the median and then comes to a stop due to being stuck,” Johnson said.
“Sands then exits his Jeep and aggressively advances southbound toward Officer McGill and Master Trooper Bailey’s body. Officer McGill then attempts to take Sands into custody by ordering him to the ground. However, Sands then ignores Officer McGill’s commands, extends his arms out to Officer McGill and resists arrest. Sands was taken to the ground by Officer McGill, where he continues to resist arrest, even after DeKalb County Chief Sheriff Deputy Ben Rice and Auburn Police Department Kayla Hurley arrived to assist Officer McGill arresting Sands,” Johnson said in the affidavit.
Johnson said State Police Bremen Post detectives, including himself, have watched multiple other videos, including law enforcement videos and videos provided by civilians who were driving on I-69.
“Videos of the events consistently show Sands driving into the median and striking Master Trooper Bailey,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he and other detectives also have interviewed numerous witnesses, who have consistently described Sands driving off I-69 and striking Trooper Bailey.
“Multiple witnesses have described Sands’ actions as intentionally running over Master Trooper Bailey,” Johnson said in the affidavit.
