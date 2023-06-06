AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 18 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court May 22-31.
Omar Contreras of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Courtney D. Hiles of East Edgewater Drive North, Garrett, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony. As an alternative to incarceration she was ordered as a direct commitment to community corrections for one year. If the placement is revoked she will be committed to jail or prison for the remainder of the sentence. She was placed on probation for one year.
Charles Albert Harrison Jr. of the 21000 block of Woodburn Road, Woodburn, was sentenced to six days in jail, with credit for three days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sean Allan Raymond, whose address is listed in court documents as the Steuben County Jail, received a 540-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 540 days for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jon David Hickman of Lane 880, Snow Lake, Fremont, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jamie Lynette Moreland of the 4900 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for two days.
Clayton Thomas Adams of the 1400 block of Virginia Lane, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 87 days.
David Matthew Boltz Jr. of the 1500 block of Bryan Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 50 days in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. As an alternative to incarceration, he was ordered as a direct commitment to community corrections for 50 days. If the placement is revoked, he will serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Shammond N. Williams of the 4300 block of Sanford Lane, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Scott Wilson of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for five days served, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Thomas Mitchell of the 300 block of South Garrison Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 240 days in jail for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. As an alternative to incarceration, he was ordered as a direct commitment to community corrections for 240 days. If the placement is revoked, he will serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Clifton Lee Gamble of the 200 block of South Street, Corunna, was sentenced to two years of incarceration for escape where the defendant runs away from lawful detention, a Level 5 felony.
Victor Avila of the 100 block of Van Demon Court, Fitzgerald, Georgia, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. As an alternative to incarceration, he was ordered as a direct commitment to community corrections for 2 1/2 years. If the placement is revoked, he will serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Wesley Schmucker of the 8800 block East, C.R. 300 North, Fremont, was sentenced to four days in jail for possession or display of a fictitious, suspended or altered driver’s license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Katrina D. Keen of the 400 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, received a one-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eric Paul Dallas Jr. of the 1300 block of Allison Boulevard, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 75 days.
Keith Matthew Jennings of the 100 block of South Taylor Road, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Matthew P. Dobrovodsky of the 100 block of South Sheridan Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served and was placed on probation for 335 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
