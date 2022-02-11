AUBURN — Every police officer knows when it is time.
For Sgt. Chad Weimer, that day is today.
On his 52nd birthday, Weimer is officially retired after a total of 30 years with the Auburn Police Department.
For Weimer, his interest in law enforcement began in high school.
He joined Auburn’s reserve police force in 1992 under former Chief Kerry Uhrick. Weimer spent eight years as a reserve until he was hired as a full-time officer by former Chief Martin McCoy.
One thing that appealed to Weimer was not knowing what each day, each shift would bring.
“It’s the uncertainty of what I’m going to be doing every day,” he said. “I’m going to go into a job where I don’t know what I’m going to do today.
“It could be saving somebody’s life, it could be taking somebody’s life — those are the extremes. It could be anywhere in between.
“Not really knowing is what drove me,” Weimer said. “I had the motivation to go out and do my job. It’s been a rewarding career.”
With the job comes memories of humorous or unusual cases.
“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something else happens. I’m like, ‘There it is. I thought I’d never seen that and there it is.’”
In 2005, Weimer’s squad car was stolen by a handcuffed subject. Without a way to pursue the subject, he ran to a nearby establishment for help and was able to find his vehicle.
“There was a guy that broke in the (American) Legion and we had an alarm go off. While we were sitting on point, I noticed a vehicle come down the alley and the driver got out. I saw him run up to (another) building and get back into his vehicle.
“That seemed odd — this was 2 o’clock in the morning. I left my post at the legion and followed this vehicle over to the Meteor parking lot. This guy’s prying on a change box that he just stole from the legion.
“He got taken into custody. The detective showed up and said, ‘All you need to do is put him in your squad car, take him back over to where you saw him run from the alley to the building, take pictures of that for me and meet me at the station.’
“I had him handcuffed behind his back in the passenger seat,” Weimer said. “I took my third or fourth picture, and there goes my squad car down the alley toward Auburn Drive.”
It turns out, the subject had managed to bring his handcuffed hands under his legs to the front and drove off.
“Long story short, he ends up getting caught, but I have no ride,” Weimer said as a smile comes across his face at the memory. “I run over to the Meteor. I go in there and I ask for help.
“This lady says, ‘I can take you wherever you want. I haven’t been drinking.’ I get in her vehicle, and she takes me down Auburn Drive by Carlex and that’s where my squad car was.
“That was probably one of my funniest experiences but it was nerve-wracking at the time because the squad car has guns in it and all kinds of things this person didn’t know.
“There’s been a few other instances past mine that everybody’s forgotten about Chad’s.”
On another occasion, while near the end of duty on third shift, there was an occasion where someone was breaking into newspaper boxes to steal quarters.
“I was in my squad car,” Weimer said. “I made a traffic stop at Washington and Main Street. I took him into custody. He had a whole big bag of change and a pry bar. He ended up going to jail for that.”
With the funny stories are the traumatic, horrific scenes of violence and death that an officer wants to forget but knows he will never forget.
“It’s just time for me to move on to a different career,” Weimer said. “It’s time for me to get out of law enforcement.
“I’ve done my fair share, I’ve seen my fair share. It’s time.
“Do I still enjoy doing the job? I do, but I’m not as engaged as I used to be.
“This is a young man’s game. I stay physically fit, but it’s time to hand the torch.”
Weimer won’t be idle though.
Beginning Feb. 21, he will be the asset protection/operations coach trainee at Walmart, a manager of loss prevention.
Weimer and his wife have been married for more than 20 years. They have raised four boys.
