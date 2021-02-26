WATERLOO — DeKalb High School art teacher Jessica Minnich can’t say enough good things about her students.
“My students are just awesome. They are just so talented,” Minnich gushed.
Apparently Minnich’s students feel the same way about her.
Thanks to their nominations and positive comments about the influence Minnich has had on them, both in the art studio and beyond, Minnich has been named a Scholastic Outstanding Educator of the Year.
Students were invited to nominate their teachers after this year’s regional Scholastic Arts and Writing awards competition. This year saw a total of 1,410 art entries from the region, with 417 receiving awards. DeKalb High School students earned 28 of them.
“Mrs. Minnich is not a teacher to me. She is a friend that genuinely cares about me, my art and my future,” one student wrote in a nomination.
“She allows her students to develop their own styles, while making sure that they stay on track with a traditional curriculum,” was another comment lauding Minnich and her work.
A parent also weighed in on Minnich’s influence.
“Jessica may not know it, but that assignment touched my daughter WAY beyond the work. It helped her reflect on her situation, reflect on the gifts she had, and helped her appreciate this place she was stuck in due to the pandemic,” the parent wrote.
While Minnich’s passion is art and being an art educator, her post-high-school studies initially set out on an alternative route.
Originally from Fort Wayne, Minnich graduated from Leo Junior-Senior High School. She went on to attend Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne, and started out studying business. She was in business for three years before switching to teaching, realizing that she could teach art.
“I really loved art in high school,” Minnich recalled. “I really wanted to get into art.”
During her years in college, Minnich coached middle school cross country and track and enjoyed interacting with the students.
“I was coaching and liked working with the kids and knew I wanted to do art,” she said. “I decided I was going to switch my major to art education, because I just really love art and I was enjoying working with the kids.”
After graduating with a degree in art education, Minnich applied for a job working at DeKalb.
“DeKalb was the first job that I applied for. It was one of my top interview choices,” she said.
Minnich now is in her seventh year of teaching at DeKalb.
“I just feel very blessed. ... I love my job as far as working with kids. I love building relationships with them and just mentoring them and just sharing my passion with them and just am so inspired by all the kids every year. They’re all so talented, and it’s just really cool to be a part of what they’re doing and seeing their inspiration. They’re very inspiring. All the kids in the art department are so talented,” Minnich said.
“It’s so cool to see their ideas and what they want their voice to be as far as in their work,” she added.
While she especially enjoys painting and drawing, Minnich said she does not do a lot of artwork on her own.
“I just do stuff for fun,” she said.
