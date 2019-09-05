AUBURN — Messenger Corp. has donated $1,300 to the DeKalb Humane Society’s campaign to build a new animal shelter.
Messenger’s wellness committee raised the money through donations to its Bark to the Future community outreach fundraiser, including a raffle for the right to deliver a pie in the face to a co-worker. Nine people received pies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.