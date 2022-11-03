AUBURN — Auburn native and 2012 DeKalb High School graduate Rebecca Taylor, 26, battled drug addiction and died of a fentanyl overdose in 2020.
Last month, her big sister, Rachel Voelkel, and family members hosted the second annual 5k run/walk — Rebecca’s Run — to remember Rebecca and to give hope to those who are battling the same disease Becca fought for many years.
“Our goal is to help people in addiction, people in recovery, and family members of those in addiction. To do this, we continue to raise money in Rebecca Taylor’s name and donate it to different organizations,” Voelkel said.
Organizers said 60 runners and 66 additional donations were made in the four-day virtual run from all over the state and beyond. On Monday, $7,070 was presented to Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission, 1304 S. Center St. in Auburn, a shelter providing restorative care for women experiencing a homeless crisis.
“Becca suffered from substance abuse disorder for many years. Thankfully, she was in recovery in the fall of 2019 and we spent some of our best months together,” Voelkel said. “My boys, Owen and Oliver, and I will always have those special memories together.”
According to the Department of Health, fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, was involved in 90% of all deaths, including opioids. A dose as small as three grains of rice can be lethal, the report states. Fentanyl is becoming more common than illicit drugs, and even laces in other drugs like cocaine or methamphetamine.
During 2021, provisional date from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States, an increase of nearly 15% over the previous year.
“We host this run to remember all lives lost to fentanyl overdose/death,” Voelkel said. “Rebecca would be ecstatic that she is still helping people.”
The family thanks Mike Thomas Realtors, Steel Dynamics, Auburn Brewing Company and Lyn-Maree’s for their support in nearly doubling their goal of $4,000 to more than $7,000.
More information can be found at dciconline.org/hearten-house.
