More than $7,000 was raised in the second annual Rebecca’s Run recently in memory of Rebecca Taylor. Proceeds were donated to Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission in Auburn. Shown are Hearten House executive director Marisa McKenzie, assistant director Beth Loch and case manager Vickie Andrews, and Rebecca Taylor’s family members Rachel Voelkel, Owen Voelkel, Oliver Voelkel, Shawn Taylor and Preston Taylor.