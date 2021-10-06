AUBURN — The DeKalb County Plan Commission sent the county’s commercial solar ordinance and its revisions back to the DeKalb County Commissioners with a resounding disapproval Wednesday morning.
Mike Watson, the commissioners representative on the board, was the only voting member who voted in favor of the revisions as presented by the commissioners.
After receiving the revisions on Sept. 29, the plan commission voted to take a week to think about the proposed changes.
Plan Commission President Sarah Delbecq said a small group of commission members met on Monday to discuss the changes. The hour-long meeting left the commission questioning why commissioners would make revisions to the ordinance at this late date.
“We are invested in assuring it (the ordinance) is as solid as it can be,” Delbecq said. “The significant changes at this juncture weren’t expected.”
The revisions as proposed by the commissioners took out language which would give non-participating landowners a seat at the table when negotiating setbacks with commercial solar companies.
In doing away with that language, the ordinance now states companies have to stay 400 feet away from a primary structure on participating and non-participating landowners, or 200 feet away from a primary structure with a 30-foot natural barrier around the project that will block the view of the project 365 days a year.
Commissioners also proposed changing the language on the maximum height of panels to 18 feet to allow for the full tilt of panels.
Watson, who didn’t propose any of the commissioners suggested revisions, said he believes the ordinance is still a good one for everyone involved.
He said he had several constituents reach out to him who were concerned about what the view was going to be out their back door.
“I think it is a good ordinance with the amendments and a good ordinance without the amendments,” Watson said. “I think we have done well. We can agree to disagree at the end.”
Plan Commission member Frank Pulver was the most vocal proponent of the changes, questioning Watson on why these changes weren’t proposed at an earlier meeting.
“You make valid points. We had these meetings from day one, we all got input,” Pulver said. “Through all this process, it appeared to us that the commissioners were in agreement with us until a week ago.
“Someone outside of this room in my opinion would ask why this happened like this. Personally, I don’t agree with the way this was done. You are taking the non-participating landowner and saying this is it. I think this could cause some serious turmoil (at the plan commission meeting),” he went on to add.
In discussing the changes, Chris Gaumer, director/zoning administrator for the county, said companies could still apply for waivers on projects that could address setbacks. This would, in turn, allow companies to work with all participating and non-participating landowners if different setbacks were desired.
All proposed projects will have to be brought in front of the plan commission and a public hearing will have to be held, which will also give residents a chance to voice their opinion on projects.
With the disapproval recommendation on the language from the plan commission, the commissioners now have 45 days to revisit the ordinance. There is currently a moratorium in place on commercial solar projects in the county until the ordinance is passed.
The only current solar project in the works in the county is being constructed by Auburn Renewables off of C.R. 19 just west of Auburn. The project sits in the city of Auburn’s special taxing district allowing construction to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.