AUBURN — Audie Blaylock and Redline will bring their bluegrass music back to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater for a free concert Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Now in their second decade, Blaylock and Redline have collected such prestigious awards as the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Instrumental Group of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.
Blaylock has been nominated for both Guitar Player of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. He has had numerous No. 11 and charting singles, and his music has been featured as the theme song for Travel Channel’s series, “Backroads Gold.” Blaylock also has been nominated for a Grammy award.
Blaylock and Redline is comprised of Audie Blaylock on vocals and guitar; Evan Ward on vocals and banjo; Reed Jones on vocals and bass; and Mason Wright playing the fiddle.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.
Saturday, Serenity House will present its 11th annual Concert Under the Stars fundraiser, featuring the music of Todd Herendeen and the Follow the Dream Band. From country to gospel to rocking with some of the pioneers of music, Herendeen has entertained thousands,\ from all walks of life with his voice and charisma.
Serenity House operates alcohol and drug abuse residential recovery homes in northeast Indiana. Founded in 1994 with its first home opening in 1995, Serenity House now operates two homes for women and four homes for men. Serenity House is dedicated to the concept that, with the help of other recovering people, men and women can achieve lasting sobriety with a quality of life they never imagined.
The Saturday event promises lots of fun, food and great raffle prizes for the whole family. The event starts at 4 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a 301 S. Center St., Auburn, immediately east of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control.
