DeKalb County voters will head to the polls today. Polls opened at 6 a.m., and voting will continue until 6 p.m. at DeKalb County’s vote centers.
Early voting concluded at noon Monday, with 4,100 DeKalb County voters casting their ballots early in person. That reflects 13% of DeKalb County registered voters, said DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright.
In the last mid-term election in 2018, 4,038 DeKalb County voters cast their ballots early in person. In the 2020 presidential election, there were 10,254 early in-person voters, Albright said.
Today, on election day, DeKalb County voters can vote at any vote center in DeKalb County.
Vote center election day polling locations will be at the Ashley Community Center; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
