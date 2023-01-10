A new year brings pause to reflect on events of the past year.
In the newspaper business, it’s time to look back on favorite and memorable stories.
Love through the ages
Sharing the stories of four long-married couples wed for 60 to 75 years was a gift for me to cover. Hard work, faith in God and mutual respect was the common thread in each vignette.
One couple, Norma (Brown) and Robert Dickison, of rural Garrett, told me they first met at the DeKalb County Fair nearly 75 years ago when friends introduced the couple.
Sitting together on a sofa in their cozy home last winter, the couple recalled their first date at Van Scoyac’s restaurant in the 200 block of North Main Street in Auburn. They married two years later at the Butler Center United Methodist Church parsonage south of Garrett.
Bob was a tractor and auto mechanic at various locations and did a bit of farming, while Norma worked at the County Line Cheese Factory south of Auburn until it closed down in the late 1990s.
The couple teamed up to run a tractor repair shop at their farm, after a full day’s work.
“We’ve always been together and doing everything,” Norma said.
That included time for fun such as square dancing at the Butler Grange Hall, fishing for crappie, camping in a tent and later in a camper, and traveling to various places in the U.S. and cruises in the Bahamas and Caribbean.
Sadly, Mr. Dickison passed away in June at the age of 97.
Leo Debes admitted he was smitten when he first met Carolyn Tuttle in the parking lot at Kraft Foods — a set-up by his sister, Janet who worked at the factory.
During a work break, Janet introduced them outside where she suggested Leo take them both to lunch at the Redwood Inn in town.
“I just figured I had to have her,” Leo said of his future bride while looking over photos at their kitchen table.
After their first meeting, the couple dated for a while. Leo having been raised Catholic caused a bit of opposition by her parents back then. He soon made the decision to begin attending church with Carolyn at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren where the couple continued to worship.
“I figure the Man upstairs will make the judgement,” Leo said of his decision. They married Aug. 16, 1959.
Alliance Industries expands, director retires
Following years of planning and setbacks, the expansion of Alliance Industries in Garrett will be a reality in the new year, offering more job opportunities for the workshop for the disabled.
An effort to increase the size of the facility that employed 13 workers was stalled when the economy slowed in 2008. Things got really busy with more business from local industries such as Rieke, Dekko, Tower Automotive and Eaton, among others.
Once open after the first of the year, the new space will be devoted to assembly work with the original space earmarked for programming. Currently, 41 people are employed at Alliance Industries with a dream to provide jobs for more in the future.
Lili Hand, who served as executive director since 2003, retired in December. Her efforts to expand the workshop to help offer employment to workers with disabilities was key to its success.
“Lili was more than an employer to the employees of Alliance Industries,” said board member Leta Hullinger. “She encouraged them to step out of their comfort level and explore other things outside of their work environment, showing them that being part of community is important.”
Jim Greer, 72, retired from Alliance Industries in June as the longest-serving employee at the workshop. He began as a student at the Wee Haven Activity Center in the 1950s. Greer has performed several jobs at the Garrett workshop for the developmentally disabled. He is not only proud of his ability to master several tasks, but also to be able to support himself with the money he earned. In his spare time, Greer enjoys fishing for bass and bluegills and bowling.
Art museum features historical themes
History lovers savored a feast of historical exhibits at the Garrett Museum of Art in 2022.
The year began with a monumental exhibit, “Shadow Catcher” by American photographer Edward Curtis whose work focused on the American West and the Native American people.
At the turn of the 20th century, Curtis gave up his portrait photography business to capture on film what he believed to be the last of the Native Americans before their way of life disappeared.
Curtis traveled by horse and by foot to reach the Native American territories, working on the premise that he was racing against time to be able to document with film and sometimes sound, the Native Americans before White expansion and the federal government destroyed what remained of them.
John Graybill, great-grandson of Edward Curtis, was guest speaker at the opening exhibit in January.
In May, “Orie Shafer: 40 Year Retrospective,” spotlighted various media and subjects of the 1969 Garrett graduate.
The former art instructor’s exhibit showed his mastery of mixed media, which includes his commissioned 72-by-44 inch painting of the “B&O Engine No. 8 at Garrett Station.”
Shafer’s exhibit, “American Heroes: The Only Easy Day was Yesterday,” featured a collection of his mixed media paintings which are a tribute to all special warfare military personnel, in particular to “American Heroes,” the United States Navy SEALS.
In October, “Norman Rockwell: American Icon” featured lithographs and collotypes by the American painter and illustrator whose works have a popular appeal to a wide audience because they reflect the culture of America. Famous for his covers of The Saturday Evening Post, he brought illustrations of everyday life into homes for five decades.
