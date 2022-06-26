WATERLOO — No one was believed to be home and there were no firefighter injuries, but flames consumed a home at 1085 S. Center St. Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to the single-story ranch-style home at 4:37 p.m. In all, firefighters from seven fire departments were summoned to assist: Waterloo, Auburn, Corunna, Butler, Garrett, Angola and Ashley-Hudson. The Waterloo Marshal's Department and Parkview EMS also assisted. Hamilton firefighters were on stand-by at Waterloo's station.
Waterloo Fire Chief Kirby Hobbs did not know what caused the fire or where it started. He added the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified to assist with the investigation.
