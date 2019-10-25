WATERLOO — The completion of a month-long stream bank stabilization project along Cedar Creek in Waterloo was celebrated Friday.
“Some day, people will get to enjoy a lot of canoeing along Cedar Creek,” said DeKalb County Surveyor Mike Kline. “The creek is really clean. It’s getting really healthy, and we want to protect it.”
Behind Waterloo’s water pollution control facility on South Best Street, flooding had caused the creek’s west bank to erode to the point there was concern that in the future, one of the facility’s nearby treatment tanks could be compromised and contaminate the creek.
“There was literally about 10-12 feet from the top of the bank from where this concrete tank is,” said Allen Haynes, natural resource coordinator with the DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District.
“It needed to be repaired before a big storm event took the tank out, which would not have been a good thing,” he said.
In the 2017 cycle, the DeKalb and Steuben soil and water conservation districts applied for a Clean Water Indiana grant to help pay for the work, Haynes said.
The $120,000 grant included $50,000 for bank stabilization. The grant also funded research support, education and cover crops, he said.
Bank stabilization began Aug. 20 this year and wrapped up Sept. 20.
Before any work could begin, however, the project required approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Kline explained.
Among the requirements was the use of soft armor — logs, natural grasses and natural rocks to the area. That meant no concrete or limestone was allowed, he said.
Instead of going along the banks with heavy equipment to collect the logs, Kline said the approach was to float the logs in the creek to a bridge where they could be pulled from the water without disrupting the land.
About 200 logs were brought in from various locations along the creek and set parallel to the water to create a retaining structure, Kline explained.
“Some of these logs came from almost the Allen County line,” said Fred Knott of LaOtto Excavating, which performed the work. Each member of his four-person crew spent 50 hours per week on the project.
“We’re trying to be as environmentally friendly as we can,” Kline said. “We’ve got to keep the water running. I want to do it in a way so it’s healthy for the environment. I have to be careful not to spend too much money, to do it the best we can with the money we have.”
A similar stabilization project has been finished along the creek near the intersection of C.R. 52 and 27.
For the Waterloo project, the logs were stacked in about five layers, with several inches of dirt between each layer. Each layer was wrapped with cables and staked with steel pilings to hold everything in place, he said.
Every several inches along the creek bank, willow stakes, now starting to sprout, were staked vertically into the layers. As the willows grow, their root systems will hold things together and protect the bank from being washed away, Kline and Haynes explained.
Filter fabric was placed on the bank, with alternating layers of dirt. Seed and coconut fiber mesh was then laid over the top to encourage grass growth.
“Eventually, you’ll start getting other plant life coming through, and it will hold this bank,” Kline said. “It’s really quite an interesting project.
“We wanted it to look as natural as possible, and we wanted it to be a wildlife habitat,” he said. “It keeps the stream healthy. We want it to be green, have plant life and animal life.
“Cedar Creek’s a beautiful creek, and we’re trying to keep it that way.”
