Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Waterloo Cemetery Board, Town Hall.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
5 p.m. — Auburn Tree Commission, first meeting since reactivation, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th Street, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, school board meeting room, rooms 47/49.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners will meet in a joint session with the Steuben County Commissioners in the Commissioners Room, second floor of the Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 2H, Angola, to discuss the intersection at C.R. 00 North and C.R. 39, also known as C.R.. 800 South and Old U.S. 27 in Steuben County.
5 p.m. — Auburn Ordinance and Resolution Committee, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th Street, Auburn, to review Municipal Code 34.50 Auburn Housing Authority and Municipal Code 34.95 Information Technology Technical Committee.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. A closed, joint executive session of the Auburn Common Council and the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety will take place immediately following the regular meeting to discuss pending litigation.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — St Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
