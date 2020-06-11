AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum reopens to the public Sunday, after being closed to the public for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum will welcome visitors Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue those hours, seven days a week.
“We want everything to have a fresh appearance for our visitors to come back to,” said Brandon Anderson, executive director of the museum at 1600 Wayne St.
“This has not been a quiet, stagnant museum. We’ve been really busy” during the closing, he said. The silver lining of the shutdown is that the staff could give a deep cleaning to everything, Anderson said.
“We take a lot of pride in what we have, and we take care of it appropriately,” he said. However, “When you have visitors in every day, you can’t move all the cars out of a gallery.”
The staff cleared the historic, art deco main showroom, stripping, waxing and cleaning its terrazzo floor. It did the same for the decorative tile floor on the upper-story gallery.
State reopening rules limit museum capacity to 50%, “But our capacity is very large,” around 8,000 people, Anderson said. The museum building encloses more than 100,000 square feet on three floors, “So there’s lots of opportunity for social distancing,” he said.
Also in keeping with state recommendations, the museum has increased the cleaning schedule for its restrooms, counter tops and card readers. Hand-sanitizing stations have been set up throughout the exhibits. Touch screens on its information kiosks have been deactivated. Cars that are used as photo props will not be open.
“We’re trying to take away anything that might have additional touches,” Anderson said.
The museum always asks visitors not to touch the cars, and now it’s really serious, said Walter Fisher, marketing and communications manager for the museum.
Having fun with the reopening, the museum has created a new exhibit titled “Out of Quarantine.” It features 17 cars that have been in storage in recent years.
The mix includes some rare Auburn Automobile Co. cars, such as a 1936 Auburn hearse. The elongated car is one of only 75 hearses or ambulances built that year in an effort to boost sagging sales. They may have been the last Auburn brand cars assembled at the Auburn plant, which was only a year from closing forever.
Next to the hearse rests a 1929 Auburn 6-80 sedan, the only survivor from 202 of its kind built with a small passenger compartment.
Elsewhere is the 1937 Supercharged Cord driven personally by E.L. Cord, whose ownership led the Auburn Automobile Co. to produce some of the world’s best loved classic cars. The exhibit also features a Checker cab, built by the Kalamazoo, Michigan, company that Cord also owned.
The “Out of Quarantine” cars are displayed in the Special Interest Gallery on the north side of the main floor, where window coverings have been removed to admit natural lighting.
Side-by-side in the display are a first-generation 1954 Chevrolet Corvette and its rival, a 1956 Ford Thunderbird designed by Franklin Hershey, who also designed the body for a 1932 Duesenberg on exhibit at the museum.
The very first 2002 Ford Thunderbird sold to the public also occupies the gallery. A modern revival of the T-bird, it was purchased and immediately donated to the museum by Peter Heydon of Ann Arbor, Michigan, who in 2015 gave the museum his one-of-a-kind 1927 Duesenberg Model X Boat Roadster.
“We’re really excited to welcome people back,” Anderson said about Sunday’s reopening.
The museum’s first venture back into the spotlight came May 31 with the season’s first Cars & Coffee cruise-in outside the building.
“Cars & Coffee was such a big success,” Fisher said. “It makes me feel that people are excited to get out and see us again.”
