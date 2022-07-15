ANGOLA — Angola Main Street has welcomed Alexis Busselberg as its new executive director on June 1.
As Busselberg settles into her role, she’s been getting to know the community and keeping her sights set on growing the Main Street program.
Previously a zoning administrator in Auburn, the new executive director credits the experiences she has gained as preparation for her new position. Primarily, Busselberg became familiar with the public sector perspective as a zoning administrator.
“Executive director was perfect for me because I had public sector experience and I wanted the opportunity to develop events and see businesses succeed,” Busselberg said.
Although Busselberg isn’t initially from the Angola area, she recognizes the tight-knit community of the Steuben County city. With an outsider’s perspective, she hopes to intertwine Angola’s unique factors.
“There’s a lot of community pride, there’s art, there’s Trine (University) and there’s lots of beautiful pieces to Angola. My goal is to connect all of them,” Busselberg said. “There are all these amazing pieces and local businesses and people that love their culture. I have seen a little disconnect, even in my own organization, and I want to bring everyone together and work on communication.”
Currently, Busselberg and other board members have been organizing the various aspects within Angola Main Street. When more individuals join the organization, Busselberg will assume an overseeing role.
Hosting public meetings, boosting coordination and collaboration and creating a smooth rebranding transition are a few of the goals Busselberg hopes to achieve.
Additionally, the organization is seeking national accreditation from the Main Street program, where they have been state accredited since 2018.
“We’re putting the Main Street name out there more. We’re putting the logo on everything to help get the word out that we are Angola Main Street instead of Downtown Angola Coalition,” Busselberg said. “We want to use the Main Street name to be more aligned with the Main Street program.”
Busselberg continues to find her footing in the roots of the community.
“My biggest focus is getting to know everyone, learning the dynamics of how people and places work together in Angola,” Busselberg said. “I want to know more about what makes this community tick and I want to know what Angola’s brand and essence is.”
To continue expanding Angola Main Street, Busselberg is looking to set a foundational precedent.
“I want to establish a standard operating procedure. It’s important when we have good ideas, we have a way to put them into action,” Busselberg said. “Coordination and collaboration are key. I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time.”
Busselberg is excited about working with the community and the opportunities that come with being the new executive director of Angola Main Street.
Busselberg encourages community members to send questions to her email alexis@downtownangola.org or her phone 668-2643. Her office is at 45 S. Public Square.
“The next (event, program or project from Angola Main Street) is my favorite. I’m always looking forward to the next one. The Sojourner Truth statue is a close second though,” Busselberg said.
The Sojourner Truth statue was installed last June. The next event for Main Street is Arts Fest, which is Aug. 6 in and around the Public Square.
