AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will host Strawberries in the Park July 1.
A daytime shortcake pick-up will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Deli at Sixth & Main, 115 N. Main St., second floor. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
The library friends will team up with First Fridays to host a first come, first served shortcake event at the library, 603 S. Jackson St., from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are not necessary and shortcakes will be served until sold out.
Activities will include DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association wagon rides from downtown, story time, live music, face painting, and fun from Y on the Fly. All profits will be used to buy books for children and teens at the library.
Strawberries in the Park has been an annual event previously sponsored by the Auburn Garden Club, which now has disbanded. Due to increasing costs since the last event in 2019, the ticket price is set at $10 per shortcake.
There are a limited number of presale tickets available for the daytime shortcake pickup, which can be purchased starting Monday, in person at the Deli at Sixth & Main or at the library. Online tickets can be purchased at strawberries_in_the_park.eventbrite.com.
More information can be found at https://epl.lib.in.us/strawberries-in-the-park/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.