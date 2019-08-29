AUBURN — Two CSX railroad crossings in and near Auburn will be closed next week, the Auburn Street Department said.
Crossings at South Wayne Street and C.R. 31 will close Tuesday and remain closed through Friday, Sept. 6.
The official detour will use the C.R. 29 (Center Street) crossing and will follow C.R. 52, C.R. 29 and Auburn Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.