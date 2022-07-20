HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved several new hires and positions.
The board approved the positions of: first-grade teacher Lindsey Scherer; junior-high special education teacher Naomi Miller; food service director Adam Cool; library facilitator Mindy Gillen; varsity softball coach Brittany Taylor; and assistant softball coaches Minde Raney and Brad Hennessey.
The board accepted the resignations of junior-high special education teacher Mindy McConnell; second-grade teacher Megan Books and bus driver and volleyball and basketball assistant Jessica Koegler.
The board accepted donations of; $2,500 from home game sponsor Farmers State Bank; $1,200 from home game sponsor En-Trust LLC; $600 from all-sports community sponsors Terry and Judith Manahan; and $250 for athletics from Donald and Rebecca Norris.
The board approved the district’s payment for the C.H.O.I.C.E House program through the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative. C.H.O.I.C.E. is special education programing for students age 18 who have cognitive disabilities. Hamilton’s portion will be $5,458.
