Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 27, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Brandon Garrett, 33, of the 1100 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. June 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony).
Bryce Perry, 29, of Convoy, Ohio, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. June 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ronald Myers, 61, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. June 27 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of sexual battery, as a Level 6 and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
