CORUNNA — Sicily Wappes, Fairfield Township trustee, has submitted her resignation effective Sept. 30, due to moving out of the township, DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard “Rick” Ring, said.
Ring is accepting names of people interested in filling the vacancy for the trustee’s remaining term in office, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
A candidate must be a resident of Fairfield Township, a registered voter and a Republican. Interested persons may contact Ring by email at dekalbchairman17@outlook.com, by phone at 925-0075 or or by mail at P.O. Box 167, Auburn, IN 46706.
