GARRETT — Hundreds gathered to honor fallen Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey during funeral services at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium at Garrett High School Saturday.
Bailey was killed in a vehicle crash incident March 3 on Interstate 69 just north of the C.R. 11A interchange near Auburn.
Family, friends, members of the law enforcement family and community members filled chairs that had been set up on the gym floor and seats in the gym’s bleachers.
Law enforcement officers representing departments from all around Indiana, as well as all the surrounding Midwest states as well as Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin were in attendance.
“Master Trooper James Bailey will forever embody the definition of the best among us,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, who offered condolences during Saturday’s service.
Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with a traffic backup as a result of weather related vehicle crashes near the 326 mile marker south of Auburn on March 3. He became aware of an individual driving at a high rate of speed evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching his location. He attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks and was struck by the suspect vehicle, police said.
“James did not hesitate for a moment on March 3 or any day before that,” Holcomb said.
“His instinct and his training, I’m sure, was to help another … a neighbor in need. It’s who he was,” Holcomb said.
“He really got to know people one-on-one and had a transformational, life-changing impact on individuals.”
Holcomb said Bailey was the very definition of “dependable” and “bravery in action” time and time again.
“When danger reared its ugly head, or evil was exposed, he never backed down,” the governor said.
“James lived life lessons and we would all do very well to learn from them, to continue to learn from them for years to come.
“This Garrett High School graduate possessed incredible Railroader resolve, both on and off duty.”
Holcomb noted that Bailey had conquered cancer three times, and along with his wife, Amy, while off duty, performed CPR on a man, saving his life.
Holcomb said that “humble, Hoosier heroism” never should be taken for granted or seen as ordinary.
Friends and fellow law enforcement officers also shared stories and reflections about Bailey during the service, drawing laughter from those in attendance with their humorous anecdotes.
That, they said, was what Bailey would have wanted.
Rob Bell recalled how he and Bailey met in 1979 on the first day of school at J.E. Ober Elementary School.
As the class prepared to go to recess, Bell and Bailey introduced themselves with the exchange, “Want to be best friends?”
“Sure.”
“And there it was,” Bell said.
Bell shared stories of their time in youth and school sports and how the two continued to maintain their friendship after high school. Both would serve as best man at each of their weddings, Bell added.
Bell shared how Bailey became “laser focused” on becoming a state trooper and asked Bell to serve as a character reference.
Bell again drew laughter when he recalled how Bailey told him to “just be honest” but not to make him sound too good or they would not believe him.
Bell said Bailey’s proudest and greatest achievement was being a devoted husband to his wife and the father of the “apples of his eye,” son Joseph and daughter Sophia.
Indiana State Police officer Lesley Knafel spoke of Bailey’s tenacity, selflessness and bravery.
Outside of the job, he was the same way as a friend, showing up when others did not and always checking in to see she was OK, Knafel added.
“How fiercely he loves his people,” Knafel said, adding that he always talked about his family with pride and joy.
Childhood friend, high school classmate and Indiana State Trooper Rob Smith shared how he and Bailey made a pact in study hall.
“We were going to be state troopers,” Smith said.
“Bailey did just that.
“We have now fulfilled our pact and dream.”
To Bailey, he said, “You are and always will be the best of the best. One of Indiana’s finest. Once an Indiana State Trooper, always an Indiana State Trooper.
“Rest in peace Beetle. We’ll take it from here.”
Acknowledging the large crowd that had gathered to honor Bailey, Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Lazoff said Bailey did not know a stranger.
He described Bailey as a team player and someone who was quick to reach out to anyone in need.
“Bailey was the guy that every squad needs,” Lazoff said
“Last Friday, Bailey did exactly what all of us knew he would do. Bailey heard the events unfolding and knew what he had to do. Did Bailey do this because he wanted to catch a bad guy? No. Bailey tried to stop a fleeing person because he knew his brothers and sisters and the public were ahead and could be in danger.
"Bailey died a hero, because, if not for his actions, someone could have been seriously hurt, or worse, and Bailey did not stand by and let that occur,” Lazoff said.
“His sacrifice makes him a hero.”
Lazoff invited members of the Indiana State Police to stand and then asked Bailey’s wife to look around the gym.
“We will be there, no matter what you need, forever,” Lazoff told her.
“Joseph and Sophia, I hope that as you grow and face this most complicated life, that you know your dad was a wonderful person and an example to us all,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told Bailey’s children.
“Your dad epitomized service before self, commitment to others, empathy and compassion that we can all take a lesson from. He was never too busy to help someone in need, even if it was inconvenient to him. Your dad was and will continue to be an inspiration to us all.”
Also participating in Saturday’s service were Father Jim Shafer and Chaplain Daniel Coffey, who offered prayers and words of comfort, and Haley Lipps, who performed the song, “Officer Down.”
A funeral procession through Garrett and Auburn followed the service, concluding with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.
