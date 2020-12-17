WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved updates to its COVID-19 plan relating to the length of quarantines for individuals exposed to or considered close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case.
According to Centers for Disease Control quarantine guidelines, for close contacts of persons with COVID-19, quarantine now can end after day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring throughout the quarantine period, Superintendent Steve Teders said in a memo to the board.
Quarantine can end after day seven if a negative test result is obtained and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring. The test specimen should be collected beginning on day five or thereafter, the board heard.
If a close contact is living in the same household as the positive COVID-19 person, the close contact must quarantine for 14 days, Teders said.
People can choose to continue to stay quarantined for 14 days without testing, under existing recommendations, Teders added.
Teders said the updates help get students and staff members back in school sooner, once certain requirements are met.
Teders emphasized the importance of self-monitoring and said he is proud that the district has been able to keep its schools open and in as safe an environment as possible.
Also Tuesday, the board approved continuing to suspend the Wednesday-morning delay schedule through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. At the Sept. 15 meeting, the board had agreed to suspend Wednesday-morning delays through winter break.
The one-hour delay schedule was used for professional development and collaboration for teachers and counselors. Suspending the delay aims to provide a consistent schedule for the district’s families.
“Although professional development is extremely important and teachers and other staff need time to collaborate, I believe this is the best decision at the moment in supporting our families through this most difficult time,” Teders said. “As a district we will re-evaluate through the spring and summer with the intent to reimplement the Wednesday-morning delay for the 2021-22 school year.”
The board approved 2020 budget reductions of $100,455 after remaining appropriations left in the debt service funds are not needed.
“With an official 2020 budget reduction by the board for $100,455, we can show an increased year-end operating balance and reduce next year’s levy by the same amount, lowering our tax rate by $0.0078,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said in a memo to the board.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: food service employee Krystal Reed; DeKalb High School assistant baseball coach Tyler Littlejohn; and Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Mackenzie Snider.
The board approved the appointments of: J.R. Watson Elementary School long-term substitute Elizabeth Lester; Waterloo Elementary School long-term substitutes Trista Savage and Autumn Wolfe; DeKalb Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball coach Tyson Keyes; high school custodian Jason Klinger; bus driver Megan Reinoehl; high school paraprofessional John Christy; and high school choir backup band director Makenna Porter.
Teders announced that the school board has been recognized as a Commendable Board by the Indiana School Boards Association. Board president Heather Krebs has achieved ISBA Distinguished Status, which is presented to board members who demonstrate a commitment to continuing education and effective board governance.
“Just an outstanding job, Heather,” Teders said.
Outgoing board member Jay Baumgartner was recognized for his 12 1/2 years of service. Baumgartner joined the board in July 2008, when school board members were elected in the May primary election. He did not seek re-election in November.
Teders described Baumgartner as “rock-solid,” adding he always was involved, easily reachable and engaged in meaningful dialogue. Baumgartner received a plaque and a watch engraved with his years of service.
“It’s been a great district. Everybody is eager to do their best, and it shows,” Baumgartner said.
Teders announced that the National School Boards Association 2021 conference will be an online virtual experience and will take place April 8-10.
