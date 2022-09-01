AUBURN — Benches in the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street summer art exhibit are set to be auctioned Wednesday, Sept. 14.
“Is This Seat Taken?” features 21 wooden mission-style benches decorated by area artists. The creations arrived in downtown in June and will be on display through Labor Day.
This year’s annual fundraising dinner and auction will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company. Proceeds from the event are used to fund future summer art exhibits and other events and activities throughout the year in downtown Auburn.
Single tickets are $40 or two guests for $75. A bidder only pass is $10 and allows bids online. Mobile bidding begins on Sept. 1 and concludes during the auction event on Sept. 14. For ticket information or to bid on benches, visit daba4auburn.org. The deadline for purchasing dinner tickets is Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
The benches were made by local carpenter Craig Presley from 4 Quarter Wood Products, Pleasant Lake.
The exhibit is the 13th outdoor art exhibit that has been presented. As with previous exhibits, the benches are placed in the downtown Auburn business district. Artists have used the benches to create unique works of art featuring different themes and styles.
Cash awards will be presented at the end of the exhibit. Entries will be juried by the University of Saint Francis Art Department, with scoring combined with People’s Choice votes to determine the top three benches.
Titles, artists and sponsors in this year’s summer art exhibit are:
“Catnap” by Kathy Minnich, sponsored by Beacon Credit Union;
“We All Shine On” by Amy Buchs, sponsored by Garrett Museum of Art;
“Home is Where the Farm Is” by Katelyn Jacquay Daniel, sponsored by Lightner Law Firm, P.C.;
“Tortuga Marina” by Audrey Donat, sponsored by Auburn Moose Family Center;
“Gogh Take a Seat” by Josh Lehman, sponsored by Joan Davis;
“Stories to Rest On” by Cassondra Shulenburg and Allison Hale, in loving memory of Scott Schowe, sponsored by KJS Creations and Mike and Michelle Noe;
“Park Bench” by Jody Prokupek, sponsored by the Randa Community Fund, Community Foundation DeKalb County;
“Break Time” by Sandy Cisco, sponsored by R.P. Wakefeld Co. Inc,;
“Serenity” by Abby Garman, sponsored by Hartland Winery;
“We’re All Mad Here” by Paige Marks, sponsored by David Clark Real Estate;
“Paws to Call Home” by Allie Dillinger, sponsored by Jimelle Inc.;
“Grandma’s Garden” by Leota Bauman, sponsored by The Olive Twist Inc.;
“Mermaid Cove” by Shellie Bellinger, sponsored by Ron and Lori Grate;
“Tree of Life” by Michaele Marks, sponsored by Blevins Builders;
“Dixie’s Oasis” by Alisha Getts, sponsored by 9th Street Brew;
“A Box of Chocolates” by Jim Littlejohn and Craig Presley, sponsored by Community Foundation DeKalb County;
“My Rock” by Bethany Cummins, sponsored by Castle One Realty;
“Ardere Folia” by John Platt IV, sponsored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership;
“The Adventures You Meet” by Jessica and Shaun Greene, sponsored by Credent Wealth;
“Peaceful Mountain” by Tia Hackbush, sponsored by KPC Media Group Inc.; and
“Sit By the Old Mill Stream” by John Platt III, sponsored by Open Door Rentals and Real Estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.