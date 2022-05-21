WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School Music Department is proud to announce it has received the Indiana State School Music Association’s All-Music Award for the second consecutive year.
The award means that both high school bands and choirs have received golds in marching band, concert band, concert choir, jazz band, and jazz choir and state level solos and ensembles at ISSMA competitions.
“As an active member in the music department, it brings a lot of joy to see the underclassman putting a lot of dedication into something that will continue to grow a lot in the near future,” senior Paige Fleming.
“I feel so much pride that my school system cares so much about maintaining musical integrity amongst newer programs within our music department,” senior Dorian Underwood said.
Even more exciting, DeKalb is one of 13 high schools in the state of Indiana to receive this prestigious award. DeKalb Central is one of just two to receive this award at both the middle school and high school levels.
“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of not only our students but our parents too,” band director Shanna Lank said. “They are supporting their students in their musical futures and it’s an exciting time to be a part of the DeKalb Music Department.
“We would also like to thank our incredibly supportive administration along with all of our sponsors throughout the year. Without their support we wouldn’t be able to be this successful.”
“The performing arts are truly alive and well here at DeKalb High School,” choir director Josh Doubblestein added. “Our students are highly dedicated to honing their craft and pursuing excellence in all performance areas. This award is such a well deserved honor for our choir and band students.”
