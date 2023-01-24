AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library will partner with the Wayne County Historical Museum in Richmond to offer a video tour of the museum’s Ancient Egypt Exhibit Feb. 9 from, 6:15-7:15 p.m.
The tour will be part of the library’s Read. Do. Explore program. Read. Do. Explore. is dedicated to encouraging reading, community engagement, and learning. The program is offered twice a year, winter and summer, for six weeks at a time. This winter’s theme is Ancient Wonders.
This virtual tour will take place in the Assembly Room of the Main Library. The tour guide will be the Wayne County Historical Museum’s director, Karen Shank-Chapman.
The tour will explore artifacts and objects from the display, and also an actual Egyptian mummy, purchased by the museum’s founder in the early 20th century. Registration is not required.
