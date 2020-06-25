INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is kicking off the summer with a new, digital travel tool to help Hoosiers map out their next adventures.
The newly launched website helps families plan and customize their own road trips throughout Indiana and is designed to help Hoosiers explore new areas and reconnect with familiar spots.
“There are so many beautiful places to explore right here in our home state,” said Lt. Gove. Suzanne Crouch. “This tool is an easy way for the whole family to plan a fun-filled adventure and be ready to hit the road once they are comfortable.”
The road trips website features 22 different pre-planned road trips throughout the state that can be tailored to each visitor’s specific wants and needs. The site offers suggested road trips, including things to do, food and drink, and lodging options specific to a city, county or region.
An interactive map highlights suggested locations, and visitors can customize their road trips by adding or removing stops along the way. An itinerary can then be downloaded or printed to share with others and take on the road. Each map pinpoint has a phone number and link to a destination so the user can confirm open dates, check prices, and make reservations.
One trip, entitled “Fort Wayne Fun for All,” suggests a stop at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn.
“If you're unsure where you want to go, you can take an interactive quiz that will guide you to options,” said Misty Weisensteiner. "Once you get your trip results, you can start planning and share it with friends on social media."
Visit Indiana will monitor the Governor’s Back on Track plan and will update the website as necessary. To plan an Indiana road trip, go online to visitindiana.com/roadtrips.
