AUBURN — Beacon Credit Union will conduct a food and supply drive to benefit the DeKalb Humane Society throughout the month of October.
Items may be dropped off at Beacon's Auburn branches at 136 W. 7th St. and 715 N. Grandstaff Drive. and the Garrett branch at 1114 S. Randolph St.
Items to be collected include bleach, canned cat or dog food, collars, Diamond Naturals dry dog or cat food, dog and cat toys, hand sanitizer, leashes, liquid hand soap, paper towels, Purina kitten or cat chow and scoopable cat litter.
