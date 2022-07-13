WATERLOO — Josh Heffelfinger, an officer with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office, left the Waterloo Town Council pondering a request he made at Tuesday night’s meeting.
During a nearly 45-minute presentation and discussion, Heffelfinger asked the council to consider applying for a USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan grant to purchase two new patrol cars for the department. In doing so, he also suggested the department move to a take-home car program.
The department, with seven officers including Marshal Jay Oberholtzer, currently has five cars in its fleet with a new one on the way. The grant would provide for two more cars, giving the department one car per officer and a spare car to use as a pool vehicle.
Oberholtzer said the department is currently the only department in the county that doesn’t have an assigned car for each of its officers. Each of the departments in the county have different rules when it comes to allowing officers to take home their vehicles.
Heffelfinger said assigning officers their own car allows for more efficiency when it comes to their daily work routine.
He said many officers like to customize the inside of their vehicles to make it convenient for them. Many officers also carry a large variety of other items they feel are useful in doing their job. Heffelfinger said he has nearly $2,000 worth of personal equipment he carries with him while one duty.
One thing he doesn’t carry that he would like is an extra floor jack that would aid him in assisting motorists who have flat tires. Many officers also carry basic medical supplies and extra firearms that aren’t assigned by the department.
Oberholtzer described the inside of an officer’s vehicle as “the officer’s office.”
As an employee of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years, Oberholtzer said he always had an assigned car. Today, as marshal for the town of Waterloo, he shares a vehicle with his deputies.
“You work more efficiently and better out of an assigned car because you know where everything is at,” Oberholtzer said.
Officers currently spend around 30 minutes of each shift loading and unloading items into their cars before they can begin or end their day.
Clerk-Treasurer Renee Duszynski said she has spoken with many of the town’s officers while researching the issue.
They all expressed that the individualization of their cars is important, she said.
“I also believe that assigned cars would help with employee retention,” Duszynski said.
Heffelfinger believes giving officers an assigned car will save the town money in the long run, because they wouldn’t be running up the miles on two or three shared vehicles.
He said it will also help in officer retention as many officers see assigned cars and especially take home vehicles as a perk of the job.
“The car is a big incentive because it is a vehicle I don’t have to buy,” Heffelfinger said.
Oberholtzer admitted that taking the department to a take-home method might be complicated at the beginning because of the extra gas costs, but he encouraged the board to continue discussion on the issue.
Councilman Josh Caudill also encouraged his fellow council members to “not let this die.”
“At this point, I would like to look at this deeper,” Councilman Ken Surber said.
Currently, the department’s vehicles are on a two-year rotation with the department purchasing a new vehicle every two years.
The town’s portion of the grant would be around $40,500 or the price of one new vehicle, which is currently available in the town’s budget.
The council will continue discussion on the issue as Tuesday’s meeting was continued until 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21. If the town moves forward with applying for the grant, a public hearing will be held during the Aug. 9 meeting.
