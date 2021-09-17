AUBURN — Despite a one-day spike in COVID-19 cases this week, the total case count for the week was down slightly from the 204 that were reported last week.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported 187 new cases this week, with 44 of them being school aged children — 62 of those total cases came on Friday.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said he is optimistic that more and more county residents are signing up to get the vaccine. Despite that, there are still those who are hesitant and those who are just refusing to get the vaccine.
“We are at the point where the virus is going to run its course,” Souder said.
In this week’s statewide county ratings, DeKalb County returned to orange as positivity dropped to 13.45%, down from 15.3% a week ago.
Despite the high spread of the virus within the community, Souder doesn’t anticipate any new restrictions being put in place in the near future.
“Even though we have changed colors, we have no posed new restrictions,” he said.
In looking at schools, Souder met with county superintendents earlier this week.
“Each of the schools are doing a great job of recording their cases,” he said. “We are only seeing a small number of cases that are from in-school transmission.
“We are holding our breath with this because that can change.”
With those cases, Souder said the schools are doing a good job of contact tracing. The limited issues in the schools have helped to keep the number of full class quarantines down this school year.
Local students who are currently masked in school don’t have to quarantine if they are wearing a mask and come in close contact with someone who has tested positive. This thinking steps outside of the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines.
Souder believes the change is working well at this point. Currently, he estimates that only 10% of the school-aged children in the county are wearing face coverings.
He said the majority of the transmission locally is coming from inside families who aren’t vaccinated.
“We are seeing a lot of families getting sick at the same time,” Souder said.
The county recorded 187 new cases this week, bringing the total number of cases to 5,681 from the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. The county has recorded 83 positive patient deaths.
Souder said the best way to stop the spread is for those who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated, which will help to stop the spread of the virus.
To help the vaccination effort, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools and Parkview Health have teamed up for a pop-up vaccine clinic from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at J.E. Ober Elementary School. The site will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to adults and children 12 and older. The vaccine is a two shot vaccine. The second shot will be given from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
To pre-register for the clinic visit vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.