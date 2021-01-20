Officers arrest 19
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 19 people from Jan. 11-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Percy Dance, 39, of the 4400 block of Strathdon Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 11 at 2:58 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Wesley Dennison, 22, of the 100 block of Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 12 at 8:54 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony.
Vernon Bobo, 28, of the 4200 block of West 206th Street, Matteson, Illinois, was arrested Jan. 12 at 3:50 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and dealing marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Osiris Solis Guerrero, 36, of the 7000 block of Forest View Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 12 at 10:29 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating without being licensed, a Class C misdemeanor.
Elstanley Willis, 27, of the 4400 block of Holton Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 13 at 8:03 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Jones, 38, of the 400 block of Chriswell Run, Avilla, was arrested Jan. 13 at 11:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Ashley B. Getts, 34, of the 400 block of C.R. 61, Hamilton, was arrested Jan. 14 at 2:51 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Hardesty, 33, of the 100 block of Lockhart Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 14 at 6:47 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Harper, 37, of the 1900 block of Oakland Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 15 at 5:17 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating a motor vehicle having never received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Powell, 25, of the 6300 block of Nina Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 15 at 11:21 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Sanzo, 33, of Northcrest Park, Butler, was arrested Jan. 15 at 10:11 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Quinton Hanes, 22, of the 3000 block of Southway Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 16 at 4:34 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jaden Wallen, 19, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 16 at 4:32 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Ashby, 41, of the 1100 block of North Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 16 at 11:08 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Chayleigh Gressett, 29, of the 600 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 17 at 1:37 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Vance Jackson, 39, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 17 at 3:11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bryce Gordon, 30, of the 3900 block of C.R. 4, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 17 at 2:41 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Wilcox, 36, of the 1300 block of Dennison Lane, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 17 at 10:21 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alex Garrison, 18, of the 100 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Truck misses curve, strikes road sign
WATERLOO — A pickup truck missed a curve entering Waterloo and struck a highway sign, Friday at 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 6 and Center Street, Waterloo Marshal Jay Oberholtzer reported.
John M. Pohl, 78, of Syracuse was asleep or fatigued when he drove his 2002 Toyota Tundra into the sign while traveling eastbound on U.S. 6, a police report said. The impact destroyed the sign and post and caused damage to the front end and right side of the truck, estimated at a total of up to $2,500.
Vehicles collide at interstate entrance
WATERLOO — A collision damaged two vehicles Friday at 5:35 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Interstate 69, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported. No injuries occurred.
Keith E. Rogers, 30, of Hamilton was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and turning left from U.S 6 onto the I-69 southbound ramp. He told police he thought he had time to turn, but his vehicle was struck by an eastbound 1991 GMC van driven by Randy E. Acker, 59, of Kendallville.
The impact caused combined damage of $10,000 to $25,000 to the vehicles. Police cited Rogers for alleged failure to yield.
Auburn man arrested
ANGOLA — A DeKalb County man was arrested by Indiana State Police Jan. 16, according to Steuben County Jail logs.
Jon C. Smith, 42, of the 1400 block of Davison Court, Auburn, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction.
