WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district has released details on arrangements and operations for the remainder of the school year while school buildings remain closed due to COVID-19.
On Monday, the district posted an eight-page document, entitled “Frequently Asked Questions,” on the district’s website. The document will be updated as information changes with new and revised information being noted.
The document includes information on: the district’s virtual learning calendar; preschool and kindergarten roundup and screening; collection of student items and medications; enrollment for next year; promotion, placement and retention work for returning students; case conferences; summer school; grade determination; senior-specific events; food service; Advance Placement courses; technology needs; and registration for the 2020-21 school year.
The district will continue to use virtual learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Waiver days with no school will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The last virtual learning day will be Friday, May 22.
Information on kindergarten roundup will be available on each of the elementary school’s websites on April 20, and information on preschool-round up will be available April 27. Links for all pre-registration forms will be included.
For students who have items remaining in their lockers or desks, the district is working to provide a future opportunity for the students to pick up items and will communicate to families and students once a plan is in place. A similar plan is being developed for students to pick up medications. Anyone with an urgent need should contact his or her principal.
The district said it also will communicate with families when enrollment will be open for the next school year for current students. At this point, all current students will be considered enrolled for the next school year, and more information on enrollment will be forthcoming, the district stated.
Addressing Chromebooks that have been assigned to students, the district said high school students in grades 9-11 will keep their devices and care for them over the summer. A plan is being developed to collect Chromebooks of elementary and middle school students, but the devices will not be collected until after the final virtual learning day, May 22.
Addressing promotion, placement and retention work for returning students, the district said returning high school students will continue to earn credits from their currently enrolled classes. The middle school will contact parents after report cards are sent home in early June and discuss retention when applicable. At the elementary level, teachers will use a combination of end-of-third-quarter performance and progress during fourth-quarter virtual learning to determine students’ performance levels. Grade level placement for next school year will be indicated on the final report card.
For case conferences, the student’s teacher will reach out to parents for scheduling and all conferences will be held virtually or by telephone. The district said it will stay on schedule with case conferences.
The district said that as of right now, there will be summer school, although dates and times may need to be adjusted pending guidance from Gov. Eric Holcomb and the State of Indiana.
The district has evaluated senior-specific events and said for some events, more time is necessary to make the best decision for its students. Due to social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements, the prom will be canceled. The district said it plans to honor its senior award recipients in some fashion, and DeKalb High School administrators will evaluate options over the next week and will communicate information to seniors and their families one a plan is determined. The Top 10 Lunch is canceled for all schools.
The high school said it is committed to honoring the senior class and currently is evaluating its options for graduation.
“A commencement ceremony is currently being evaluated, and information will be communicated once a plan is finalized,” the district stated.
The district said it will continue to provide a week’s worth of meals for students each Monday until the end of May, when the district’s normal summer feeding program will begin. On Tuesday, the district announced that as a result of continued measures to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order, it has revised its food distribution sites to be at Waterloo Elementary, door 2; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, door 13; The district’s central office (walk up to the building and ring the doorbell); West Edge Park at the south shelter; Ashley Park at the Smiley Playground; and at the Corunna Town Hall front door. All sites will be open Mondays from 4-6 p.m.
Advanced Placement courses are continuing to move forward, with students taking the exams at home. Teachers will share test schedules and requirements with all students enrolled in the classes.
The district’s outside athletic facilities and playgrounds will be secured where possible. “People are strongly encouraged to follow Governor Holcomb’s mandated stay-at-home order,” the district stated.
Registration for the 2020-21 school year currently is scheduled for July 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the middle and high schools and July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the elementary schools.
A complete copy of the document may be found on the district’s website, dekalbcentral.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.